Pakistan Monsoon Death Toll Rises To 203, At Least 562 Injured

The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have been falling in Pakistan for weeks has risen to 203, amid ongoing flooding.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said that 97 children and 37 women were among the victims, while at least 562 others were injured. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, the country's largest province. It noted that more than 700 homes were damaged and more than 200 heads of livestock were killed.

The downpours caused flooding and building collapses, with most of the deaths caused by the roofs of weaker homes failing. Lahore, the eastern provincial capital, reported 15 deaths till Friday, Faisalabad nine, and the farming towns of Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan several more.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of further heavy rains starting July 20, while a PDMA alert cautions of a potential high-level flood in the Indus River at Kalabagh and Chashma in the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to initiate emergency preparedness measures.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, during a briefing, stated that over 1,000 people had been safely evacuated from flood-hit regions in Pothohar, including 398 in Jhelum, 209 in Chakwal, and 450 in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, in Chakwal, which has witnessed some of the heaviest rainfall in recent days, two bodies swept away in flash floods were recovered on Friday. Another victim died after a roof collapse caused by a falling rock due to rain.

Power outages have also persisted in numerous villages across Chakwal, with electricity yet to be restored three days after the initial flooding. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) reported that 99 high-tension and 48 low-tension poles, along with 65 transformers, were damaged.