'His Positivity Was Half The Cure': Tributes Pour In After Dubai-Based Doctor Passes Away

Patients, athletes, and colleagues are mourning the loss of Dr Anwar Sadath, a well-known orthopedic surgeon in Dubai, who passed away yesterday, at the age of 49.

Dr Sadath was from Kerala and was known for his gentle nature, ethical practice, and deep care for his patients. He was a specialist at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital and had over 18 years of experience in treating sports injuries, fractures, and trauma cases. For the past 14 years, he was a part of the Aster DM Healthcare group.

Among those deeply affected by his passing is Indian international handball player Vipin Kumar, who had been receiving treatment from Dr Sadath for many years.“He was more than just a doctor to me. He focused on healing my injuries naturally, through strengthening exercises and avoiding unnecessary surgeries. Whenever I got hurt, he gave me the confidence to recover and keep going. He always reminded me that we were in this together, it was a team effort,” said Vipin.

Vipin had recently returned from an international handball tournament in Taipei and had met Dr Sadath just days before his death.“He told me he was going on a vacation soon. He was so happy and proud every time I brought home a medal. I even spoke about him during a recent radio interview, thanking him for the role he played in my success,” he added.

Another patient, speaking to Khaleej Times, said Dr Sadath treated everyone like family.“He wasn't just a doctor; he was a well-wisher. He cared from the heart. He would never suggest unnecessary procedures, and his first step was always to calm us down and lift our spirits before starting any treatment. That positivity alone was half the cure.”

Known for his humility, Dr Sadath had a strong connection with many athletes in the UAE. His colleagues described him as a man with a pure heart who always put his patients first.“He had a gift for making people feel at ease. You walked into his clinic with pain and walked out with hope,” said a colleague.

Dr Sadath is survived by his three children. His sudden passing has left a void in the medical and sports community.

He is being laid to rest after Asr prayer at Al Qusais Cemetery, with many of his patients and well-wishers attending the funeral.