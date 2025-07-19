'Reclaimed My Life': UAE Expat Saved After Multiple Surgeries For Rare Genetic Condition

A 36-year-old UAE resident suffering from severe back and chest pain was recently diagnosed with a leaking liver aneurysm caused by a rare genetic condition, triggering a complex series of life-saving surgeries at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

In a rare case, the medical team had to simultaneously thin the patient's blood to prevent clotting while also managing internal bleeding from another site, posing a serious challenge.

The patient had initially believed his discomfort would fade with rest and medication. But as the pain worsened and began to impact his daily life, he sought medical help.

At Burjeel Hospital, a detailed evaluation revealed a leaking aneurysm, a dangerous bulge in a blood vessel in the liver. Further investigations showed that the patient had a rare genetic condition that weakened the muscular walls of blood vessels, making them prone to aneurysms and ruptures. This condition is exceptionally rare among younger individuals.

According to Dr Moatasiem Bukhari, consultant vascular surgeon at Burjeel Hospital, the patient arrived with intense pain in the emergency department.“Since the painkillers he had taken hadn't helped, we conducted a CT angiogram, which revealed a leak from an aneurysm in the artery supplying the left side of his liver,” said Dr Bukhari.

To treat this, Dr Mohamed Almarzooqi, consultant of interventional radiology, performed an endovascular coiling procedure. Through a small incision in the patient's right groin, tiny coils were inserted into the affected blood vessel to block blood flow and seal the aneurysm, a standard but delicate method used in such cases.

However, the situation took a turn when a false aneurysm developed in the main artery of the patient's right thigh likely due to a puncture in the artery wall during the procedure, according to the doctors. Initially small and manageable through non-surgical methods, the false aneurysm ruptured the next day, causing massive internal bleeding.

“He bled significantly into his right thigh,” said Dr Bukhari.“We had no option but to proceed with emergency open surgery. We made a small incision in his lower abdomen to access and control the main artery feeding the right leg. Once we located the hole in the femoral artery, we repaired it and removed nearly three liters of blood to stabilise him.”

Two opposing treatments

The complexity of the case lay in managing two contradictory conditions. While some vascular issues required the team to thin the patient's blood to avoid clots, the rupture in his thigh meant that thinning his blood could have led to fatal bleeding. Striking the right balance was critical.

Dr Khaled Hassan Attia Ghorab, consultant of critical care medicine, led the ICU team during the patient's recovery, while Dr Mohsin Saleem Basade, consultant anesthetist, oversaw the anesthesia care during the surgical interventions.

Recalling the painful journey, the patient, who requested anonymity, said,“The pain was unbearable at times, and I realised I had to accept the situation and undergo these procedures to reclaim my life. I am grateful to the doctors and to my family, especially my mother, who never left my side.”

Today, he is on the path to recovery. His wounds are healing, and he is focused on returning to a normal life.“I pray that this marks a turning point. Health, work, family, everything has a new meaning now,” he added.

While the immediate danger has passed, the patient's condition still requires long-term care. According to Dr Bukhari,“He has around seven aneurysms and four to five serious arterial dissections that need to be regularly monitored. Ongoing scans and follow-up care will be critical.”