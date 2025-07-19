Saudi's 'Sleeping Prince' Passes Away After Nearly 20 Years In Coma

Prince Alwaleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia passed away on Saturday (July 19), the Royal Court announced through the Saudi Press Agency.

Known as the 'Sleeping Prince', he had been in a coma for nearly 20 years following a traffic accident in 2005 before his passing.

Funeral prayers for Prince Alwaleed will be held on Sunday (July 20) after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, shared his grief on social media platform X, saying: "With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah's mercy today."

Details of the prayer and condolence gatherings are as follows:



Men's prayer: Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque after Asr prayer Women's prayer: King Faisal Specialist Hospital after Dhuhr prayer

The funeral service will run for three days, from Sunday until Tuesday.



Men's service: Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal's Palace in Al-Fakhariy Women's service: Al-Fakhariya Palace, Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz's Palace, after Maghrib prayer

Enduring faith

Throughout the most sacred occasions in Islam - from the final nights of Ramadan to the days of Eid Al Adha - Prince Khaled bin Talal never ceased to pray for his son.

At every opportunity, whether in the stillness of Tahajjud prayer on the 29th night of Ramadan or during family visits on Eid, the grieving father held firmly to hope, pleading with deep faith for his beloved son's return to health after nearly two decades in a coma.

In June this year, during the third day of Eid Al Adha, Prince Khaled bin Talal visited his son, Prince Alwaleed, along with his two other sons.

Moved by the moment, Prince Khaled shared a heartfelt prayer on the social media platform X, fervently pleading for his son's recovery.

On the first day of Eid Al Adha, Prince Khaled bin Talal shared a heartfelt message filled with faith and hope, reflecting his enduring prayers for his son's recovery: