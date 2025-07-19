Ceasefire Takes Effect In Syria's Suweida Amid Security Deployments, Fears Of Collapse - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A comprehensive ceasefire came into effect on Saturday in Syria's Suweida province after an unprecedented wave of violence that left hundreds dead and injured. The Syrian government announced the deployment of security forces across flashpoint areas, warning that any breach of the agreement would face legal consequences, amid rising international concern over civilian protection.

In an official statement, the Syrian presidency declared an immediate and full ceasefire, urging all parties to halt combat operations and ensure unhindered humanitarian access. The statement stressed that violations would be considered an affront to national sovereignty and would be dealt with firmly.

Meanwhile, the spiritual leadership of the Druze community, led by Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, announced an agreement brokered by“guarantor states” with the government. The deal includes deploying General Security checkpoints outside Suweida's administrative borders and guarantees safe passage for remaining Bedouin tribal members.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nour Al-Din Baba confirmed that General Security forces had begun redeployment, focusing on rural areas previously under Bedouin tribal control. Although some forces temporarily withdrew after clashes, gradual deployment has resumed.

A Syrian security source said the agreement's implementation should be completed within 48 hours. This includes exchanging detainees, opening humanitarian corridors between Suweida and neighbouring Daraa, and evacuating trapped civilians. Security forces will remain stationed outside urban centres to avoid direct confrontation, with plans to extend deployment into the western and northern countryside.

The Syrian Defence Ministry had earlier set a deadline for tribal fighters to surrender heavy weapons captured from local militias and withdraw from contested zones. In response, the“Southern Tribes Coalition” pledged full compliance with the ceasefire, calling for detainee releases and the return of displaced residents.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights reported that at least 321 people-including six children and nine women-have been killed and over 436 wounded since violence erupted on 13 July. The casualties include civilians, tribal fighters, local armed factions, and government security personnel.

US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barak announced that Syria and Israel had reached a ceasefire deal backed by the United States, Turkey, Jordan, and other neighbouring countries. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Barak said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara had endorsed the agreement. He urged Druze, Bedouin, and Sunni communities to lay down arms and work towards a unified Syrian identity.

While Damascus and Tel Aviv have yet to comment, Washington has stepped up diplomatic efforts to calm tensions. The European Union welcomed the truce but voiced“shock” over the scale of sectarian violence, urging inclusive dialogue and accountability for violations of international law.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on Syrian authorities to uphold justice and accountability, insisting the bloodshed must end and civilian protection must remain paramount under international law.

On the humanitarian front, Syrian Social Affairs Minister Hind Qabawat confirmed that aid convoys carrying medical and food supplies are ready to move into Suweida as soon as security conditions allow, coordinated with international agencies.

The Ministry of Information detailed a three-phase plan for the ceasefire: de-escalation between armed groups and tribal fighters; delivery of humanitarian aid and basic services; and finally, reactivation of government institutions and full deployment of internal security forces across the province.

Locally, Sheikh Laith Wahid Al-Balaous, son of late Druze leader Wahid Al-Balaous, condemned the violence, accusing those dragging the Druze into external conflicts of serving foreign agendas. He called for national unity, an immediate investigation into civilian abuses, and concrete guarantees to prevent further violations.

Although initial steps are under way, the fragile security situation and continued Israeli threats leave the ceasefire at risk. The coming days will test whether all parties can honour their commitments and prevent a return to bloodshed in southern Syria.