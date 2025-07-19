Egypt's Health Minister Reviews Upgrades At Gustave Roussy Hospital - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, convened a meeting at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to review the quality of medical services provided at Gustave Roussy Hospital (formerly Al-Hermel). The meeting underscored the government's commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare to citizens, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

During the meeting, Abdel Ghaffar stressed the importance of providing a supportive and comfortable environment for patients and their families. He directed the establishment of a dedicated unit to receive patient complaints and measure satisfaction, alongside streamlining medical and administrative procedures to enhance service delivery. The minister also called for strengthened coordination to ensure the continuous availability of essential medications and medical supplies.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that over 12,000 state-funded treatment approvals were issued between 1 June and 18 July 2025. He further emphasised the need to accelerate the work of health insurance medical committees to speed up insurance approvals for patients.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar announced the formation of a special task force to oversee the hospital's development plans and improvements to the work environment. This task force will implement regular reporting mechanisms to track performance and ensure sustained progress.

The minister also instructed an increase in the number of highly trained medical and administrative staff and called for expanded cooperation with French experts from Gustave Roussy to train Egyptian teams in advanced treatment protocols.

The Health Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to rigorous oversight of the hospital's operations, in coordination with the private sector, to guarantee equitable access to quality healthcare. It also highlighted its strategic partnership with Gustave Roussy International, aimed at improving patient outcomes and elevating standards of care.