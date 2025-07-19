Giza Pyramids' Interior Lighting Updated With New LED System - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has completed an upgrade of the interior lighting systems of the three Giza Pyramids, installing modern, eco-friendly LED technology in cooperation with the Spanish government, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

The project, carried out by the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), aims to highlight the design of the interiors of the Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure pyramids.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Sherif Fathy, said the project is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve services at archaeological sites and museums. The goal is to enhance the visitor experience and the appeal of Egypt as a destination, particularly for cultural tourism, while adhering to international standards for heritage preservation.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the SCA, explained that the new system uses“cool” lighting units that are completely safe for the original archaeological components used in the pyramids' construction.

He noted that the project was carried out in cooperation with a team of specialist archaeologists and engineers from Spain, following the completion of all necessary scientific and technical studies.

“This modern system not only helps in preserving the monument, but also enhances the concepts of sustainability and provides a unique visual experience for visitors inside the pyramids, highlighting the beauty and precision of ancient Egyptian architecture,” Khaled said.

Ashraf Mohieldin, Director-General of Giza Antiquities, said the lighting project covered all the internal corridors of the three pyramids, in addition to the burial chambers and other interior spaces, adding more to the visitor experience while fully preserving the archaeological character of the site.