403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Agreement Paves Way For Talks That Would Lead To Comprehensive Peace And A Stable Future For The Region.
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al- Khulaifi, affirmed that the responsibility for implementing the agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement lies with both parties.
HE al-Khulaifi emphasised that this achievement represents a firm foundation upon which to build a more secure and stable future for the region.
Speaking at a press conference following the signing of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the DRC and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement in Doha on Saturday, he described the declaration as a critical step toward strengthening peace and stability in eastern DRC. It marks the beginning of direct negotiations aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the conflict. He expressed confidence in the commitment of both parties to uphold the agreement.
HE Dr al-Khulaifi underscored Qatar's role as a neutral and effective mediator, highlighting its efforts to bring the parties closer together and build bridges of understanding. He praised the sense of responsibility demonstrated by both sides in reaching this declaration and expressed appreciation for the trust placed in Qatar to facilitate the process.
His Excellency commended the substantial support of President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, for the peace process, as well as the constructive approach of the Congolese government's negotiating delegation. He also acknowledged the cooperation of Bernard Bisimwa, Vice President of the Congo River Alliance/M23 Movement, and the movement's delegation during the talks.
HE Dr. al-Khulaifi noted that Qatari mediation efforts began in March, when His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hosted President Tshisekedi and President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, in Doha. During that meeting, President Tshisekedi expressed his readiness to engage in dialogue with the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement.
Since then, Qatar has hosted direct negotiations between the parties, which were marked by a positive and responsible spirit, grounded in a shared belief in dialogue as the primary path to conflict resolution. These efforts culminated in the signing of the Declaration of Principles.
Dr. al-Khulaifi stated that the leaders' meeting in March served as a launching point for this process, leading to a series of positive developments, including the signing of the Washington Agreement between the DRC and Rwanda on June 27, 2025, an agreement that paved the way for Saturday's declaration.
He emphasized that the Declaration of Principles is not solely focused on ending violence but also provides a practical roadmap for national reconciliation. It marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation among various societal components in the DRC, including armed groups that have chosen the path of peace. The declaration also outlines a significant role for the international community in supporting peace-building and sustainable development.
He noted that the two parties demonstrated a genuine determination to break the cycle of violence and build mutual trust through concrete actions, such as the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the restoration of state authority, and the dignified return of displaced persons and refugees.
HE Dr. al-Khulaifi expressed Qatar's gratitude to the African Union and acknowledged the support of the US of America, particularly the efforts of US Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for African Affairs, Massad Boulos. He also commended the contributions of Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.
Additionally, he recognized the constructive roles played by Rwanda, France, the United Kingdom, and the Consultative Dialogue Group, as well as the engagement of all regional and international partners backing the process.
HE Dr. al-Khulaifi affirmed that this initiative reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to mediation as a cornerstone of its foreign policy. Qatar remains dedicated to supporting peacemaking efforts, advancing sustainable development, and empowering communities to achieve long-term stability grounded in justice, inclusiveness, and mutual respect.
He expressed hope that the Declaration of Principles will represent a meaningful step toward lasting peace and sustainable development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the wider region.
Massad Boulos praised Qatar's vital role in facilitating the agreement, stating: "Qatar is known for its pioneering role in resolving conflicts around the world, and we thank it for its essential efforts in this matter."
Boulos noted that the conflict in the DRC has displaced more than eight mn people, and that past initiatives have largely failed to yield results, making the Doha agreement a rare and valuable opportunity to achieve peace.
He further highlighted Qatar's diplomatic leadership over the past two decades in facilitating complex peace processes, from Darfur in Sudan, to the Lebanese crisis, the Afghanistan negotiations, and now the DRC.
Boulos emphasised that while the Declaration of Principles marks only the first step, it is a critical one. It addresses core issues such as the immediate and permanent cessation of violence, prisoner exchanges, the restoration of full state authority, and the safe, dignified return of displaced persons and refugees.
He called for the launch of direct negotiations to address the roots of the conflict and reach a comprehensive peace agreement, while urging international support for national reconciliation and development in conflict-affected areas.
HE al-Khulaifi emphasised that this achievement represents a firm foundation upon which to build a more secure and stable future for the region.
Speaking at a press conference following the signing of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the DRC and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement in Doha on Saturday, he described the declaration as a critical step toward strengthening peace and stability in eastern DRC. It marks the beginning of direct negotiations aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the conflict. He expressed confidence in the commitment of both parties to uphold the agreement.
HE Dr al-Khulaifi underscored Qatar's role as a neutral and effective mediator, highlighting its efforts to bring the parties closer together and build bridges of understanding. He praised the sense of responsibility demonstrated by both sides in reaching this declaration and expressed appreciation for the trust placed in Qatar to facilitate the process.
His Excellency commended the substantial support of President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, for the peace process, as well as the constructive approach of the Congolese government's negotiating delegation. He also acknowledged the cooperation of Bernard Bisimwa, Vice President of the Congo River Alliance/M23 Movement, and the movement's delegation during the talks.
HE Dr. al-Khulaifi noted that Qatari mediation efforts began in March, when His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hosted President Tshisekedi and President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, in Doha. During that meeting, President Tshisekedi expressed his readiness to engage in dialogue with the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement.
Since then, Qatar has hosted direct negotiations between the parties, which were marked by a positive and responsible spirit, grounded in a shared belief in dialogue as the primary path to conflict resolution. These efforts culminated in the signing of the Declaration of Principles.
Dr. al-Khulaifi stated that the leaders' meeting in March served as a launching point for this process, leading to a series of positive developments, including the signing of the Washington Agreement between the DRC and Rwanda on June 27, 2025, an agreement that paved the way for Saturday's declaration.
He emphasized that the Declaration of Principles is not solely focused on ending violence but also provides a practical roadmap for national reconciliation. It marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation among various societal components in the DRC, including armed groups that have chosen the path of peace. The declaration also outlines a significant role for the international community in supporting peace-building and sustainable development.
He noted that the two parties demonstrated a genuine determination to break the cycle of violence and build mutual trust through concrete actions, such as the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the restoration of state authority, and the dignified return of displaced persons and refugees.
HE Dr. al-Khulaifi expressed Qatar's gratitude to the African Union and acknowledged the support of the US of America, particularly the efforts of US Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for African Affairs, Massad Boulos. He also commended the contributions of Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.
Additionally, he recognized the constructive roles played by Rwanda, France, the United Kingdom, and the Consultative Dialogue Group, as well as the engagement of all regional and international partners backing the process.
HE Dr. al-Khulaifi affirmed that this initiative reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to mediation as a cornerstone of its foreign policy. Qatar remains dedicated to supporting peacemaking efforts, advancing sustainable development, and empowering communities to achieve long-term stability grounded in justice, inclusiveness, and mutual respect.
He expressed hope that the Declaration of Principles will represent a meaningful step toward lasting peace and sustainable development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the wider region.
Massad Boulos praised Qatar's vital role in facilitating the agreement, stating: "Qatar is known for its pioneering role in resolving conflicts around the world, and we thank it for its essential efforts in this matter."
Boulos noted that the conflict in the DRC has displaced more than eight mn people, and that past initiatives have largely failed to yield results, making the Doha agreement a rare and valuable opportunity to achieve peace.
He further highlighted Qatar's diplomatic leadership over the past two decades in facilitating complex peace processes, from Darfur in Sudan, to the Lebanese crisis, the Afghanistan negotiations, and now the DRC.
Boulos emphasised that while the Declaration of Principles marks only the first step, it is a critical one. It addresses core issues such as the immediate and permanent cessation of violence, prisoner exchanges, the restoration of full state authority, and the safe, dignified return of displaced persons and refugees.
He called for the launch of direct negotiations to address the roots of the conflict and reach a comprehensive peace agreement, while urging international support for national reconciliation and development in conflict-affected areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment