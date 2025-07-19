(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official trading platform data confirms that the cryptocurrency market entered a consolidation phase in the last 24 hours.



Bitcoin led the direction, closing near $118,300 with a daily change of -1.46 percent and a trading volume of $1.45 billion.



Market participants saw a sharp rally earlier in the week fade as sellers took profits, resulting in modest declines across most major coins.



Ethereum fell in line with Bitcoin, settling at $3,577 with a 1.78 percent daily loss. XRP finished at $3.436, marking a 2.59 percent decrease.



Solana recorded a larger drop, slipping 3.54 percent to $176. Litecoin posted a noticeable decline, ending down 5.33 percent at $102.76.



These figures point to widespread but controlled selling, mostly among large established projects.



Despite these short-term retracements, Bitcoin maintained its dominant market capitalization of $2.36 trillion.











Ethereum and XRP's market values stood at $431 billion and $203 billion, respectively, according to official exchange data.



Technical indicators reinforce the present narrative of consolidation after an extended uptrend.

Bitcoin and Altcoins Adjust as Profit Taking Dominates Trading

The daily chart for Bitcoin displays prices resting above both the 50- and 200-day moving averages.



This positioning confirms a bullish trend over the longer term. The 4-hour chart, however, reveals that Bitcoin briefly lost momentum beneath key short-term moving averages.



The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart remained above 50 but showed a downward slope, signaling fading momentum without approaching oversold conditions.



The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continued to print a positive value, but its histogram hinted at weakening bullish power.













Coin

Price (USDT)

24h Change

Market Cap (USD)

24h Volume (USD)









Bitcoin

118,245.57

-1.46%

2.36T

1.45B





Ethereum

3,577.60

-1.78%

431.82B

1.16B





XRP

3.436

-2.59%

203.97B

567.22M





Solana

176.55

-3.54%

95.02B

272.35M





Litecoin

102.76

-5.33%

7.81B

51.71M





Dogecoin

0.2531

+4.01%

37.74B

189.33M





Major Altcoins (avg)

-

-2% to -8%

-

-







Bollinger Bands narrowed slightly, reflecting lower volatility and a reduced likelihood of near-term breakouts.Some altcoins demonstrated extreme performance regardless of overall market sentiment. CSTAR surged by over 1,451 percent, while C/USDT gained 88 percent.Both rallies occurred on low volume and outside the main group of large-cap coins.Meanwhile, the weakest coins included ERA and ANI, falling 18 percent and 35 percent, respectively, with Litecoin also appearing among the day's underperformers.These moves resulted mostly from speculative trading and shifts in risk appetite rather than fundamental news.ETF inflow data from verified sources shows continued-albeit slower-institutional demand for both Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.These inflows partly counteracted selling pressure, offering stability even as retail sentiment cooled.Broader macroeconomic conditions, such as steady inflation expectations and anticipation of regulatory adjustments, added additional layers of caution but did not trigger panic selling.Traders continue to monitor support at $114,000 and resistance near $120,000 for Bitcoin.The presence of strong hands at these levels defines the mercantile landscape of current crypto markets.Market participants keep a cautious outlook, focusing on medium-term fundamentals and capital flows, waiting for a clear signal to resume decisive trading.