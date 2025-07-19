403
Bitcoin And Altcoins Adjust As Profit Taking Dominates Trading
|Bitcoin
|118,245.57
|-1.46%
|2.36T
|1.45B
|Ethereum
|3,577.60
|-1.78%
|431.82B
|1.16B
|XRP
|3.436
|-2.59%
|203.97B
|567.22M
|Solana
|176.55
|-3.54%
|95.02B
|272.35M
|Litecoin
|102.76
|-5.33%
|7.81B
|51.71M
|Dogecoin
|0.2531
|+4.01%
|37.74B
|189.33M
|Major Altcoins (avg)
|-
|-2% to -8%
|-
|-
Bollinger Bands narrowed slightly, reflecting lower volatility and a reduced likelihood of near-term breakouts.
Some altcoins demonstrated extreme performance regardless of overall market sentiment. CSTAR surged by over 1,451 percent, while C/USDT gained 88 percent.
Both rallies occurred on low volume and outside the main group of large-cap coins.
Meanwhile, the weakest coins included ERA and ANI, falling 18 percent and 35 percent, respectively, with Litecoin also appearing among the day's underperformers.
These moves resulted mostly from speculative trading and shifts in risk appetite rather than fundamental news.
ETF inflow data from verified sources shows continued-albeit slower-institutional demand for both Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.
These inflows partly counteracted selling pressure, offering stability even as retail sentiment cooled.
Broader macroeconomic conditions, such as steady inflation expectations and anticipation of regulatory adjustments, added additional layers of caution but did not trigger panic selling.
Traders continue to monitor support at $114,000 and resistance near $120,000 for Bitcoin.
The presence of strong hands at these levels defines the mercantile landscape of current crypto markets.
Market participants keep a cautious outlook, focusing on medium-term fundamentals and capital flows, waiting for a clear signal to resume decisive trading.
