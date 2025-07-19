403
Brazil's Market Buckles As U.S. Tariffs And Political Upheaval Stir Investor Anxiety
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ibovespa closed at 133,381 points on Friday, falling 1.61%. The market saw a clear wave of risk aversion.
Investors responded as the Supreme Federal Court placed ex-President Bolsonaro under house arrest and fitted him with an ankle monitor, citing his improper outreach to U.S. officials regarding ongoing legal matters.
The U.S. this week further warned Brazil that it may escalate some tariffs to 100% if commodity purchases from Russia continue.
These official statements hit Brazilian exporter and industry shares hard, especially as the U.S. remains a critical trading partner.
In just six trading days, R$4.8 billion ($900 million) vanished from Brazilian stocks , erasing all gains made earlier in May, when foreign investments totaled R$10.5 billion-the most since late 2019.
There are growing concerns over political stability. The negative reaction from major foreign politicians, with open criticism of Brazil's judiciary, put additional pressure on confidence in the rule of law.
The currency market tracked these developments. The real hovered at 5.54 per dollar, still fragile after touching multi-week lows.
The central bank maintained interest rates at 15%. Local and international funds stayed defensive. ETF and equity market volumes rose as investors repositioned portfolios.
Technical analysis underscores the cautious mood. The daily chart shows prices below the 20-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages.
The Ibovespa closed right at the lower Bollinger Band. MACD readings turned deeply negative, with an increasing gap below the signal line.
RSI plunged to 34 on the daily chart, confirming oversold conditions, while the four-hour chart touches 31. Volume increased during the selloff, showing strong conviction among sellers.
Market structure remains weak. Chart support at 133,300 only narrowly held. The next technical floor lies at 130,088.
If foreign flows stay away and macro risks persist, further selling is possible. Only defensive sectors such as utilities and some consumer names showed stability.
Fundamental signals remain negative. U.S. tariff threats undermine revenues and margins for Brazil's main exporters.
Domestic political instability is feeding wider risk premia and weighing on sentiment. Inflation and high interest rates further reduce optimism about near-term growth.
The core narrative: a combination of U.S. protectionism, diplomatic conflict, and deepening domestic political crisis sparked this broad, high-volume selloff.
Technical and fundamental conditions suggest the pressure is not over. Investors are focused on direct official moves in both Washington and Brasilia.
Only a clear improvement in external trade or internal politics could calm these markets. For now, caution and risk aversion strongly dominate.
