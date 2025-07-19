403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tariffs And Caution Define Brazilian Real's Slide Against Dollar
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official market data shows the Brazilian real weakened against the dollar on July 18, trading at 5.5805 to the dollar, marking a 0.58% loss on the day. This decline continued a month-long slide totaling 1.63%.
Investors responded as the Supreme Federal Court placed ex-President Bolsonaro under house arrest and fitted him with an ankle monitor, citing his improper outreach to U.S. officials regarding ongoing legal matters.
The U.S. this week further warned Brazil that it may escalate some tariffs to 100% if commodity purchases from Russia continue.
These official statements hit Brazilian exporter and industry shares hard, especially as the U.S. remains a critical trading partner.
In just six trading days, R$4.8 billion ($900 million) vanished from Brazilian stocks, erasing all gains made earlier in May, when foreign investments totaled R$10.5 billion-the most since late 2019.
There are growing concerns over political stability. The negative reaction from major foreign politicians, with open criticism of Brazil's judiciary, put additional pressure on confidence in the rule of law.
Tariffs and Caution Define Brazilian Real's Slide Against Dollar
Fundamental macroeconomic indicators underscore market caution. Brazil's GDP growth is forecast to slow, with international organizations such as the IMF projecting 2.3% in 2025 as monetary policy tightens and global demand moderates.
Inflation, while expected to ease by the end of the year, remained elevated due to strong demand and currency pressure.
Government estimates place annual inflation at 5% for December. The benchmark rate, the Selic, stands at 15%, and fiscal risks linger as authorities move slowly on reform.
Despite this, domestic demand and commodity exports held up volumes, softening but not reversing the real's depreciation.
Dollar index data put the DXY at 98.48, down 0.26% over the last session. The broader dollar trend saw only mild weakness as U.S. Federal Reserve officials adopted a balanced tone on rates, supported by recent strong jobs data and slowing inflation.
Most dollar pairs moved narrowly, but the real underperformed as risk aversion toward Brazil grew. Technical analysis of the charts highlighted a few key themes.
The daily chart captured sideways price action between 5.52 and 5.61, with resistance at 5.58 and support seen around 5.53.
Candlestick patterns reflected consolidation rather than a clear trend, while Bollinger Bands tightened, signaling reduced volatility and possible buildup ahead of a new move.
The 50-day and 200-day moving averages formed an upper barrier above current price, limiting upside.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) values hovered near 55, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remained flat, confirming uncertainty.
Volume did not show any decisive increase, pointing to a wait-and-see approach among investors.
Official sources confirm that the combination of aggressive U.S. trade policy, tighter monetary conditions, and fiscal caution drove the real's negative performance.
Market participants positioned defensively, wary of diplomatic breakdowns and adverse trade flows.
Upward movement in USD/BRL will likely remain capped unless fundamentals shift or tariffs are delayed.
The evidence from market prices and volume shows risk aversion firmly in play as the real prepares for further policy and trade tests.
Investors responded as the Supreme Federal Court placed ex-President Bolsonaro under house arrest and fitted him with an ankle monitor, citing his improper outreach to U.S. officials regarding ongoing legal matters.
The U.S. this week further warned Brazil that it may escalate some tariffs to 100% if commodity purchases from Russia continue.
These official statements hit Brazilian exporter and industry shares hard, especially as the U.S. remains a critical trading partner.
In just six trading days, R$4.8 billion ($900 million) vanished from Brazilian stocks, erasing all gains made earlier in May, when foreign investments totaled R$10.5 billion-the most since late 2019.
There are growing concerns over political stability. The negative reaction from major foreign politicians, with open criticism of Brazil's judiciary, put additional pressure on confidence in the rule of law.
Tariffs and Caution Define Brazilian Real's Slide Against Dollar
Fundamental macroeconomic indicators underscore market caution. Brazil's GDP growth is forecast to slow, with international organizations such as the IMF projecting 2.3% in 2025 as monetary policy tightens and global demand moderates.
Inflation, while expected to ease by the end of the year, remained elevated due to strong demand and currency pressure.
Government estimates place annual inflation at 5% for December. The benchmark rate, the Selic, stands at 15%, and fiscal risks linger as authorities move slowly on reform.
Despite this, domestic demand and commodity exports held up volumes, softening but not reversing the real's depreciation.
Dollar index data put the DXY at 98.48, down 0.26% over the last session. The broader dollar trend saw only mild weakness as U.S. Federal Reserve officials adopted a balanced tone on rates, supported by recent strong jobs data and slowing inflation.
Most dollar pairs moved narrowly, but the real underperformed as risk aversion toward Brazil grew. Technical analysis of the charts highlighted a few key themes.
The daily chart captured sideways price action between 5.52 and 5.61, with resistance at 5.58 and support seen around 5.53.
Candlestick patterns reflected consolidation rather than a clear trend, while Bollinger Bands tightened, signaling reduced volatility and possible buildup ahead of a new move.
The 50-day and 200-day moving averages formed an upper barrier above current price, limiting upside.
Relative Strength Index (RSI) values hovered near 55, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remained flat, confirming uncertainty.
Volume did not show any decisive increase, pointing to a wait-and-see approach among investors.
Official sources confirm that the combination of aggressive U.S. trade policy, tighter monetary conditions, and fiscal caution drove the real's negative performance.
Market participants positioned defensively, wary of diplomatic breakdowns and adverse trade flows.
Upward movement in USD/BRL will likely remain capped unless fundamentals shift or tariffs are delayed.
The evidence from market prices and volume shows risk aversion firmly in play as the real prepares for further policy and trade tests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment