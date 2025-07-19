403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Visa Bans For Top Brazilian Judges Raise Tensions, Hit Business Ties
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On July 18, 2025, the United States government revoked visas for Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, other justices, and their families.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US acted because of restrictions on free speech in Brazil and actions affecting American citizens and businesses.
This happened the same day Justice Moraes ordered new restrictions on ex-President Jair Bolsonaro over an investigation into his alleged efforts to challenge Brazil's 2022 election.
He is now accused of judicial obstruction, coercion, and undermining national sovereignty.
These legal measures represent the most severe step yet by Lula's government and Brazil's judiciary since the ongoing investigation began.
The US move is unusual. Only rarely do US authorities bar entry to high-ranking judges in democratic countries.
The decision also comes at a time when Brazil has restored visa requirements for US travelers as of April 2025, ending years of visa-free entry.
US visitors made up over 728,000 arrivals to Brazil last year-important for tourism and business.
At the same time, the US announced a 50 percent import tariff on some Brazilian goods, raising the cost of trade.
Brazil's leaders, including President Lula's team, called the US decision an attack on national sovereignty and stressed that their courts are acting within the law.
U.S. Visa Bans for Top Brazilian Judges Raise Tensions, Hit Business Ties
They warned that these new restrictions and tariffs could make trade and investment between the two countries much harder.
Business groups on both sides worry that legal risks and higher costs will slow down deals and travel.
The tensions show how political disputes can quickly spill over into commercial relations and daily life.
Companies operating across the US-Brazil border now face more regulatory hurdles and uncertainty than in years past.
The broader impact of these actions remains to be seen, but for now, the shift marks a real change in one of the Americas' most important partnerships.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US acted because of restrictions on free speech in Brazil and actions affecting American citizens and businesses.
This happened the same day Justice Moraes ordered new restrictions on ex-President Jair Bolsonaro over an investigation into his alleged efforts to challenge Brazil's 2022 election.
He is now accused of judicial obstruction, coercion, and undermining national sovereignty.
These legal measures represent the most severe step yet by Lula's government and Brazil's judiciary since the ongoing investigation began.
The US move is unusual. Only rarely do US authorities bar entry to high-ranking judges in democratic countries.
The decision also comes at a time when Brazil has restored visa requirements for US travelers as of April 2025, ending years of visa-free entry.
US visitors made up over 728,000 arrivals to Brazil last year-important for tourism and business.
At the same time, the US announced a 50 percent import tariff on some Brazilian goods, raising the cost of trade.
Brazil's leaders, including President Lula's team, called the US decision an attack on national sovereignty and stressed that their courts are acting within the law.
U.S. Visa Bans for Top Brazilian Judges Raise Tensions, Hit Business Ties
They warned that these new restrictions and tariffs could make trade and investment between the two countries much harder.
Business groups on both sides worry that legal risks and higher costs will slow down deals and travel.
The tensions show how political disputes can quickly spill over into commercial relations and daily life.
Companies operating across the US-Brazil border now face more regulatory hurdles and uncertainty than in years past.
The broader impact of these actions remains to be seen, but for now, the shift marks a real change in one of the Americas' most important partnerships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment