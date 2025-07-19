Rajasthan: Jaipur's Last Forest Faces Axe: Dol Ka Badh To Be Cleared For Malls & Concrete
Jaipur's last remaining urban forest, Dol Ka Badh, is set to be razed for a massive commercial project-threatening over 2,400 trees, rare wildlife, and the city's green lungs. The Rajasthan government and RIICO plan to build a PM Unity Mall, fintech park, and residential complexes on this 105-acre ecological haven, sparking fierce protests from environmentalists, locals, and activists. As bulldozers arrive and trees fall, the fight intensifies: can the city afford to lose its final patch of wild nature for yet another mall?
