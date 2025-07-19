Shannon Sharpe Reaches Confidential Settlement In $50 Million Rape Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe has officially settled the civil rape lawsuit filed against him earlier this year by his former partner, identified only as“Jane Doe.” The case, which sought $50 million in damages, has now been dismissed with prejudice, closing the door on any future legal proceedings on the same claim.

The woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, confirmed the resolution via a social media post on Friday, stating,“After protracted and respectful negotiations, I'm pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed.”

Buzbee did not reveal the terms of the agreement, nor did he indicate whether any financial compensation was part of the settlement. The dismissal with prejudice legally prevents the plaintiff from refiling the same claims in the Las Vegas court.

The lawsuit, initially filed on April 20, 2025, in Nevada, included serious allegations against the Hall of Fame NFL tight end. Jane Doe claimed that Sharpe raped her twice in October 2024 and once again in January 2025. She also accused him of secretly recording their sexual encounters during a two-year relationship that began in 2023. Additional claims in the complaint alleged physical abuse, including choking, hitting, and issuing threats on her life.

Sharpe, 56, swiftly denied the allegations after the lawsuit became public, calling it a“shakedown.” He said the relationship was consensual, a position that Buzbee's own statement indirectly acknowledged by describing the relationship as“long-term, consensual and tumultuous.”

When the case was first filed, Sharpe's attorney, Lanny Davis, also dismissed the allegations but declined to comment on the recent resolution. Davis had previously claimed the media personality offered his accuser a $10 million settlement before the lawsuit was filed, which she reportedly rejected.

No criminal charges were ever filed against Sharpe.

Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion and longtime media figure, has been absent from ESPN's First Take since the lawsuit surfaced in April. He had been appearing on the show every Monday and Tuesday. Shortly after the lawsuit became public, Sharpe announced a temporary leave from television but noted he planned to return by the start of the NFL preseason on July 31. As of now, he has not confirmed a specific return date, and ESPN has chosen not to comment.

In the meantime, Sharpe has remained active in the podcast space. His widely popular“Club Shay Shay” continues to run, along with“Nightcap,” which he co-hosts alongside former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco. He has not issued any public statements regarding the lawsuit's dismissal or the settlement terms.

The civil lawsuit, though now resolved, cast a shadow over Sharpe's otherwise highly regarded post-playing career. Known for his outspoken takes and unfiltered presence both on television and social media, this legal battle marked one of the most serious controversies of his public life.

With the case now closed, Sharpe is expected to make his return to mainstream sports media in the coming weeks. Whether he addresses the situation publicly remains to be seen.