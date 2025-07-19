Liquor Scam Case: YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Grilled By SIT For Several Hours, Arrested
Earlier in the day, Midhun Reddy was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) – probing the alleged liquor scam – for several hours and was arrested at around 7.30 pm in Vijayawada.
"Yes (he has been arrested). The process (to produce him before a court) is going on," Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha told PTI over phone.
PV Midhun Reddy is the current Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha and 17th Lok Sabha from Rajampet constituency.
Reddy arrived in Vijayawada on Thursday to attend the probe and his questioning comes in the wake of the arrest of other accused persons--Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa.
Meanwhile, the opposition party slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly indulging in vindictive behaviour and foisting 'false' cases against people close to YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Senior YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu in a release said that the case against Mithun Reddy is part of a larger vindictive conspiracy to arrest people who are in close proximity to the party leadership.
"But we will bounce back to call the bluff of Chandrababu Naidu," he said, adding that the more vindictive the actions of the Naidu government, the stronger YSRCP's resolve becomes to fight back and expose the 'failures and corruption' of the coalition government.
Further, senior YSRCP leader L Appi Reddy said Midhun Reddy comes from a family with a long and distinguished political history.
"I am confident that justice will prevail and that the judiciary will act fairly. His decision to attend the inquiry shows his determination to prove his innocence and his respect for the rule of law," PTI quoted Reddy as saying.
With agency inputs.
