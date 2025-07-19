Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 2.9 Hits Assam's Nagaon District

Earlier this month, on July 8, a stronger earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. That tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST at a depth of 25 kilometres, with coordinates marked at 26.51°N and 93.15°E. (ANI )

