Hollywood Nightclub Accident: 30 Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Waiting Crowd In LA Driver Shot By Bystander

At least 30 people were injured-seven of them seriously-after a vehicle rammed into a crowd waiting outside an East Hollywood nightclub early Saturday (local time), Los Angeles Fire Department said, CNN reported.

Upon arriving at the location, emergency responders found that the car had collided with a sizable crowd assembled outside the Vermont Hollywood concert venue.

"They drove through a taco stand, through the valet podium, and then through the crowd of people that were waiting to go inside," Captain Adam VanGerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department told CNN.

"It was a very chaotic scene," VanGerpen added.

Jeff Lee, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, stated that once the vehicle stopped, people nearby dragged the driver out and started attacking him. Amid the altercation, one individual shot the driver.

Police believe the driver was intoxicated, a law enforcement official briefed on the situation told CNN.

There is no indication beyond the impaired state of the driver that there was any other criminal intent or connection to terrorism, the official said.

Victims were between mid-20 to early 30s

Seven victims were transported in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 10 in fair condition, the LAFD said. Seven patients refused transport after being assessed on scene, according to the department. The victims included 18 women and 12 men in their mid-20s to early 30s, according to Lillian Carranza, a commander with the LAPD.

Los Angeles police officers were initially dispatched to the scene on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a vehicle had driven into the crowd "for reasons unknown," with the driver being assaulted by bystanders, according to police, as per CNN.

Police said that when first responders reached the driver, they administered medical care and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound.

According to VanGerpen, individuals with fractures and soft tissue injuries were taken to designated trauma centers and nearby hospitals, with one of the victims also suffering from a gunshot wound.

