Weather Today: Kerala, Karnataka On IMD's Red Alert, Heavy Showers Likely Till July 25 Delhi-NCR To Receive More Rain
Check IMD's state-wise weather warnings below:
"Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on 20th July." IMD said in its latest weather bulletin. Kerala's Kannur and Kasaragod districts are on red alert today, while orange weather warning is in place for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.Also Read | IMD issues RED ALERT for Kerala, predicts heavy rains till July 24
IMD issued fisherman warning for Kerala and Karnataka coast as“Squally weather with wind speed 40 - 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail.”
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:
- “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during 23rd-25th; Odisha, Chhattisgarh during 20th -25th; Vidarbha during 21st-25th; Bihar on 20th & 21st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 20th-22nd July,” the weather agency said in its reported dated July 19.
Also Read | Heavy rains to pound capital city until July 21, IMD issues 'yellow alert'
- In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 24 In Uttar Pradesh on July 20 and 21 In Punjab and Haryana till July 22 and then again on July 24 In Kerala and Karnataka till July 25 In Tamil Nadu until July 22 In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana tomorrow In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura till tomorrow and then again on July 24 and 25.
Delhi-NCR will receive more rain in the coming 4-5 days. No rainfall alert is in place for the national capital for July 20, but IMD forecasted,“Partly cloudy sky. Very light rain.” On Sunday, the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be above normal up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.
