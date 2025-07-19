Prince Alwaleed Bin Khaled, Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince', Passes Away After 20 Years In Coma Here's What Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) Known worldwide as Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince', Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 36, died on Saturday, July 19, after being in coma, for nearly two decades.

“The Global Imams Council extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the esteemed Royal Family, on the passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who passed away after a long struggle that lasted nearly twenty years following a tragic accident,” Global Imams Council (GIC) said.

It added,“As we share the grief of the Royal Family on this solemn occasion, we recall with deep respect the patience and steadfastness demonstrated by his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, and his family as a testament to their profound faith in the will and decree of Allah. We pray that the Almighty Allah envelops the late Prince with His vast mercy, grants him a place in eternal Paradise, and bestows patience and solace upon his family and loved ones.”

Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled sustained a brain hemorrhage along with internal bleeding following a traumatic brain injury during a car accident when he was studying in London.

He was taken to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh and put on a ventilator. His family brought in medical specialists from around the world to evaluate his condition and attempt to revive him, but he never regained consciousness. Although his family sometimes noticed slight movements that offered hope, his condition remained unchanged for 20 years, Khaleej Times reported.

Although Al-Waleed never fully regained consciousness, his father regularly shared videos capturing subtle physical movements, like the raising of his hands or fingers and chose to keep him on life support. He and other family members prayed for his son's recovery.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the funeral prayers are scheduled for Sunday, July 20. For men, the prayer will take place after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. The service for women will occur after the Dhuhr prayer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.