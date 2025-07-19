Death Toll Rises To 37 After Cruise Ship Capsizes In Vietnam's Ha Long Bay

MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi, July 20 (IANS) Tragedy struck in northern Vietnam as a cruise ship carrying dozens of tourists capsized in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province, following a sudden and severe storm. According to the Vietnam News Agency, the death toll has now risen to 37, with rescue operations still underway.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. local time when the vessel encountered a powerful storm that swept across the region. By 2:05 p.m., the ship had lost all contact with authorities and subsequently sank beneath the waters of the bay, officials confirmed.

The cruise boat was carrying 48 passengers at the time, 24 men and 24 women, many of them reportedly young people and children.

Local media outlet Tien Phong reported that most of the passengers were Vietnamese families visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site from the capital, Hanoi.

Despite challenging weather conditions and heavy rainfall, rescue teams have managed to pull 11 people from the water alive. However, dozens remain missing, prompting a large-scale rescue effort that is expected to continue through the night.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and has called for a thorough investigation into the accident.

In a statement, the government emphasised that any violations contributing to the incident would be“strictly handled.”

Ha Long Bay, famed for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands, is one of Vietnam's top tourist attractions. In 2019 alone, it welcomed over 4 million visitors, both domestic and international.

As the search for survivors continues, the nation mourns the lives lost in one of its most iconic natural landmarks.