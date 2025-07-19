'Pedal Through Paradise': Boulevard To Remain Closed For Traffic Today Morning

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In view of the upcoming cycle race“Pedal Through Paradise” being organized by J&K Police, the Srinagar Traffic Police on Saturday announced the closure of Boulevard Road for vehicular movement on Sunday morning i.e. today.

According to traffic advisory issued by the department, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, the stretch from Lalit Ghat (Police Golf Course) to Harwan via Shalimar and from Lalit Ghat to Pandach via Zakoora will be off-limits for general traffic between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM.

The motorists coming from Harwan or New Theed areas have been advised to take the alternative route via Burzahama–Chandpora–Tailbal–Zakoora–Malbagh–Illahibagh–90 Feet Road. Similarly, those travelling from Ganderbal or Nagbal towards Lal Chowk should use the 90 Feet Soura road.

The advisory further requested the general public to avoid unnecessary movement on the affected stretches during the event hours. However, vehicles involved in medical emergencies or those heading to the airport will be permitted via the Foreshore-Dargah-Khanyar route.

For any assistance, people can contact the Traffic Police Control Room at helpline number 103.

