'Pedal Through Paradise': Boulevard To Remain Closed For Traffic Today Morning
According to traffic advisory issued by the department, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, the stretch from Lalit Ghat (Police Golf Course) to Harwan via Shalimar and from Lalit Ghat to Pandach via Zakoora will be off-limits for general traffic between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM.
The motorists coming from Harwan or New Theed areas have been advised to take the alternative route via Burzahama–Chandpora–Tailbal–Zakoora–Malbagh–Illahibagh–90 Feet Road. Similarly, those travelling from Ganderbal or Nagbal towards Lal Chowk should use the 90 Feet Soura road.
The advisory further requested the general public to avoid unnecessary movement on the affected stretches during the event hours. However, vehicles involved in medical emergencies or those heading to the airport will be permitted via the Foreshore-Dargah-Khanyar route.
For any assistance, people can contact the Traffic Police Control Room at helpline number 103.Read Also Separate Traffic Advisory For 8th, 9th & 10th Muharram to Follow: SSP Traffic Run For Unity: Traffic Police Issue Advisory
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment