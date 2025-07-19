Israel Seeks U.S Help To Relocate Gazans To Third Countries

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Washington- Mossad Director David Barnea traveled to Washington this week in a bid to secure U.S. backing for a controversial Israeli initiative to relocate large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza, according to two sources briefed on the discussions.

Barnea reportedly met with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and urged the U.S. to help convince third countries-specifically Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Libya-to accept displaced Gazans. Barnea claimed these nations had shown a degree of openness to the idea and suggested the U.S. offer incentives to support the plan, Axios quoting sources reported on Friday.

The request comes amid ongoing humanitarian concerns in Gaza, which has been devastated by months of war and displacement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously assigned Mossad the task of identifying nations that would take in Palestinians as part of a broader strategy for reshaping postwar Gaza.

While Barnea pushed for active American involvement, one source said Witkoff remained non-committal. U.S. officials have yet to signal whether they will support the relocation effort.

In February, then-President Donald Trump floated the idea of relocating all two million residents of Gaza as part of a reconstruction plan. The proposal faced strong opposition from Arab states and was shelved by the White House following regional backlash.

Despite cooling U.S. enthusiasm for the idea, Israeli officials say the Trump administration had previously made clear that any such plan must include willing recipient countries-hence Mossad's current diplomatic push.

Human rights groups and several international organizations have condemned the idea as a potential violation of international law and a form of forced displacement. No public confirmation has yet come from Ethiopia, Indonesia, or Libya regarding their positions on the proposal.