Remain Vigilant, Innovate Tactics: J & K DGP To Forces
The meeting, held at the Police Control Room Kashmir, was attended by senior officers from J&K Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CISF, and intelligence agencies. Among those present were GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 9 Corps Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, and other top officials including SJM Gillani, ADGP Coordination.
According to officials, the hybrid meeting focused primarily on the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, with special emphasis on the safety arrangements for the Amarnath pilgrimage.
DGP Prabhat appreciated the professionalism and commitment of the forces operating in challenging terrains. He emphasized the importance of seamless synergy and real-time coordination among all security agencies to ensure peace and stability across the region.
“The DGP called for strengthening the counter-infiltration grid and supporting civil administration in sensitive areas. He also appreciated the efforts of the Army and other agencies in securing Yatra convoys and enhancing area domination,” an official said.Read Also Amarnath Yatra Gets Massive Army Security Cover Strengthen Nakas, Verify Vendors: Police Directive for Yatra Safety
The officers shared detailed assessments of the current situation, highlighting coordinated efforts to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the Yatra.
The meeting concluded with a renewed call for sustained collaboration and adaptive strategies to address evolving security threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment