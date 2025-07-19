Remain Vigilant, Innovate Tactics: J & K DGP To Forces

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, urging all forces to remain vigilant and adopt innovative strategies to deal with emerging challenges, particularly in the backdrop of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting, held at the Police Control Room Kashmir, was attended by senior officers from J&K Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CISF, and intelligence agencies. Among those present were GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GOC 9 Corps Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, and other top officials including SJM Gillani, ADGP Coordination.

According to officials, the hybrid meeting focused primarily on the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, with special emphasis on the safety arrangements for the Amarnath pilgrimage.

DGP Prabhat appreciated the professionalism and commitment of the forces operating in challenging terrains. He emphasized the importance of seamless synergy and real-time coordination among all security agencies to ensure peace and stability across the region.

“The DGP called for strengthening the counter-infiltration grid and supporting civil administration in sensitive areas. He also appreciated the efforts of the Army and other agencies in securing Yatra convoys and enhancing area domination,” an official said.

The officers shared detailed assessments of the current situation, highlighting coordinated efforts to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the Yatra.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for sustained collaboration and adaptive strategies to address evolving security threats.