Amarnath Yatra Set To Cross 3 Lakh Mark Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The ongoing Amarnath Yatra is set to achieve a major milestone, with the number of pilgrims expected to cross the 3 lakh mark by tomorrow.

Officials said that a total of 2,87,098 pilgrims have performed Darshan at the holy cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas since the Yatra began on July 3.

On Saturday, 14,007 pilgrims, including 9,796 men, 3,587 women, 201 children, 47 sadhus, 6 sadhvis, and 3 transgender persons visited the cave shrine, while 367 security personnel also paid obeisance, they said.

Officials said the Yatra has been witnessing a consistent daily turnout, and with more batches arriving, the cumulative figure is likely to cross 3 lakh on Sunday if all goes well.

Pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration.“The food, lodging, and medical facilities are excellent throughout the route. We did not face any difficulty, and everything has been well-organised,” said Ravi Kumar, a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also Amarnath Pilgrim Dies After Falling Unconscious In Baltal Fresh Batch of Pilgrims Sets Off For Amarnath From Jammu

He added that security personnel are cooperative, and the entire Yatra track is well-maintained.“We feel safe and respected here,” he said.

Several pilgrims appreciated the overall peaceful atmosphere in the Valley.“There is complete peace in Kashmir. Locals are very welcoming and helpful. The perception outside is different from the reality on the ground,” said Mahesh Kumar, a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh.

Moreover, amid tight security arrangements, the 17th batch of 6,365 pilgrims left Jammu on Saturday morning to perform the annual Amarnath Yatra through the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam.

As per the data, 2,851 pilgrims departed via the Baltal axis, while 3,514 pilgrims chose the traditional Pahalgam route.

The batch included 4,690 males, 1,499 females, 41 children, 108 sadhus, and 27 sadhvis.

Officials said the pilgrims were accommodated in 211 vehicles, including 133 buses, 31 mini-motor vehicles (MMVs), and 47 light motor vehicles (LMVs). The Baltal convoy consisted of 92 vehicles, while 119 vehicles were allotted for the Pahalgam axis. (KNO)