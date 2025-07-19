403
EU Welcomes Ceasefire In Syria's Suwayda
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 19 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed the deal, facilitated by the United States and regional partners, to end the sectarian fighting in Suwayda governorate, south Syria.
The ceasefire must now be fully respected, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Anouar-El-Anouni urged in a press release on Saturday.
"We urge all parties to immediately stop all acts of violence, to protect all civilians without distinction, and to take immediate steps to prevent incitement and sectarian discourse.
"We also call on Israel and all other foreign actors to fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the statement.
"We are appalled by the hundreds of victims of the last days' violence, and especially by the violence reportedly perpetrated by several armed groups against unarmed civilians.
"We call for all perpetrators of grave violations of international humanitarian law to be held accountable and brought to justice - including with the support of relevant international mechanisms.
"Now is the time for dialogue and for advancing a truly inclusive transition," the EU statment noted.
"Syria's transitional authorities, together with local authorities, bear the responsibility to protect all Syrians without distinction, and to take necessary steps towards disarmament, demobilisation and the restructuring of national security forces in line with international standards.
"The EU stands ready to assist in these endeavours and in supporting a peaceful and inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition," the statement stressed.
