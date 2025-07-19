Dozens Of Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Attacks On Aid Centre, Refugee Camp In Gaza Yesterday

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Jul 20 (NNN-XINHUA) – At least 25 Palestinians were murdered, and more than 70 others wounded, yesterday, as Israeli troops opened fire at a humanitarian aid centre, in southern Gaza, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Atif Al-Hout, director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told Xinhua, the hospital had received“25 bodies and more than 70 injured individuals,” following the incident in the Al-Tineh area of Khan Younis.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that, the Zionist Israeli forces, used gunfire and tank shells, against a group of Palestinians gathering near an aid distribution point, operated by an American organisation north of Rafah.

They described the scene as a“massacre,” saying, many victims remained trapped by Israeli tanks and soldiers, preventing evacuation or retrieval of bodies.

Al-Hout said, his hospital was struggling to cope amid severe shortages of medical supplies and fuel, while the situation in other local hospitals stayed“unbearable.”

He condemned what he described as attacks on civilians, warning of more deaths, due to the critical condition of the wounded.

Also yesterday, six people were murdered and 17 others wounded, when a Zionist Israeli airstrike hit a tent, sheltering displaced civilians, in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood of central Gaza City, said medical sources and eyewitnesses.

As usual the Zionist Israeli military keeps mum, and does not comment on the incidents.– NNN-XINHUA