Firework Malfunction Injures 19 At Düsseldorf Festival

Firework Malfunction Injures 19 At Düsseldorf Festival
The incident occurred on the evening of July 18 during the Rheinkirmes, one of Germany's largest folk festivals, held annually along the banks of the Rhine River.
According to initial reports, the firework flew in the wrong direction and detonated among spectators. Four people sustained serious injuries, and several others were hospitalized.
The Rheinkirmes draws around four million visitors each year and is a major cultural event in Düsseldorf.
