President: Azerbaijan Is An Ecologically Friendly Country

2025-07-19 10:10:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “As far as our contribution to the global climate agenda, I would say that Azerbaijan is an ecologically friendly country,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Azernews reports.

“We do not use coal, fuel oil to produce electricity. We only use hydropower and natural gas, and also from recent times – solar energy. By the way, our green agenda is very ambitious,” added the head of state.

