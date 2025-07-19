War Update: 38 Battles Since Morning, Fighting Ongoing In Five Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in their operational update as of 16:00 on Saturday, July 19, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, artillery and mortar fire from the enemy impacted communities in the settlements of Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region; Sosnivka, Khliborob, Petrushivka, and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors : four enemy attacks were recorded, with one engagement still ongoing. Russian aircraft carried out four airstrikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs. Additionally, 130 artillery strikes were conducted against Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions twice near Lypsti and Starytsia. Battles are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces continue their assault near Holubivka.

In the Lyman sector , seven enemy attacks targeted Ukrainian positions near Novyi Myr, Torske, and Serebrianka. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , no active offensive actions by the enemy since the beginning of the day have been reported.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defense units repelled one attack near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attempts to breach defenses near Dyliivka and Toretsk. One clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian troops launched 15 assaults to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from positions near Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Orikhove, Dachne, and toward Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces have repelled 13 attacks so far. Russian aircraft also carried out strikes on Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, and Bilytske.

In the Novopavlivka sector , one enemy assault was repelled near the settlement of Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector , no assault actions were carried out by the enemy.

In the Orikhiv sector , one combat engagement occurred near Kamianske. Airstrikes were also launched at Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy launched airstrikes on Tiahynka and Lvove, with no ground assaults reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces are carrying out counter-sabotage operations aimed at detecting and neutralizing enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine