Russians Shell Kramatorsk: Residential Area, Private Homes Hit
"At 13:55, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire - private homes and residential buildings were targeted. The enemy used strike drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," the town chief wrote.
He added that the damage is currently being assessed.
As reported earlier, on July 18, Russian forces killed five civilians in Donetsk region and injured nine others.
