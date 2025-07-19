Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Shell Kramatorsk: Residential Area, Private Homes Hit

Russians Shell Kramatorsk: Residential Area, Private Homes Hit


2025-07-19 10:10:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of the Kramatorsk Town Military Administration.

"At 13:55, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire - private homes and residential buildings were targeted. The enemy used strike drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," the town chief wrote.

He added that the damage is currently being assessed.

Read also: Aftermath of Russian shelling in Pavlohrad revealed

As reported earlier, on July 18, Russian forces killed five civilians in Donetsk region and injured nine others.

MENAFN19072025000193011044ID1109821913

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search