Ukrainian Drone Pilots Obliterate Russian Fuel Depot, Frontline Positions In Precision Strikes
"Drone pilots of the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, operating as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, continue to effectively target enemy forces on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front. Using FPV drones, they precisely destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricants storage site, three communication antennas, three Russian combat positions, and a launch point for enemy drones," the message states.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence destroy s six Russian radar stations in Donetsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, aerial reconnaissance units of the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service used Baba Yaga drones to destroy 11 Russian hideouts in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector.
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment