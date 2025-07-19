Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drone Pilots Obliterate Russian Fuel Depot, Frontline Positions In Precision Strikes

2025-07-19 10:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group on Telegra , which also released a video of the strikes.

"Drone pilots of the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, operating as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, continue to effectively target enemy forces on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front. Using FPV drones, they precisely destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricants storage site, three communication antennas, three Russian combat positions, and a launch point for enemy drones," the message states.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence destroy s six Russian radar stations in Donetsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, aerial reconnaissance units of the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service used Baba Yaga drones to destroy 11 Russian hideouts in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

