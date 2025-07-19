Zelensky: NSDC Secretary Umerov Proposed Meeting With Russia Next Week
"Talks with the Russian side on prisoner exchanges are ongoing - we are continuing to implement the agreements reached at the recent meeting in Istanbul. The team is now working on another exchange," Zelensky said.
According to him, Umerov reported that he had proposed holding the next round of talks with the Russian side next week. Zelensky emphasized the need to increase the pace of negotiations and do everything possible to achieve a ceasefire.Read also: Zelensky, Sybiha discuss EU sanctions, cooperation with US, deportation of Ukrainians from Russia
"The Russian side must stop avoiding decisions. Prisoner exchanges. The return of children. Halting the killings. And we need a meeting at the leadership level to truly ensure peace - a lasting peace. Ukraine is ready for such a meeting," Zelensky said.
The most recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place on July 4. Most of the Ukrainian defenders involved had been held in Russian captivity since 2022.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
