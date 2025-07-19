Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Set Up Field Hospital In Sevastopol Due To Shortage Of Space For Wounded, Partisans Report

2025-07-19 10:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar partisan movement ATESH, according to Ukrinform.

“Agents of the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance at the storage base of the 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol. Currently, both equipment and part of the personnel are stationed there for recovery. A hospital for the wounded has also been set up on the premises, as there are not enough places to provide medical care,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the brigade is facing a serious shortage of personnel after suffering significant losses. Attempts to replenish the ranks through covert mobilization have not been sufficient.

The base reportedly houses a large number of service members with wounds and injuries, many of whom are still on crutches and receiving treatment on site.

Read also: Partisan s sabotage railway in occupied Crime

As previously reported, soldiers of the Russian Federation's 810th Marine Brigade in Sevastopol have been actively seeking transfers to other units to avoid being deployed to Russia's Kursk region.

