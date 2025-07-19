Pakistan Spent Over $10 Billion On E-Commerce In 2023, Says ADB Report
According to the report, consumers in Pakistan spent a staggering $10.42 billion on online shopping in 2023.
Out of the total e-commerce expenditure, approximately $5.45 billion was spent on products, while $4.3 billion went toward services. Additionally, Pakistanis spent $590 million on subscription-based digital media platforms.
In product purchases, electronics dominated with a total spend of $3.25 billion. Fashion followed with $1.06 billion, beauty products with $320 million, food items with around $170 million, and medicines with $110 million.
In terms of services, $2.3 billion were spent on airline tickets, $245 million on train tickets, $285 million on car rentals, $690 million on hotel bookings, and $620 million on holiday packages.
The report also highlighted a significant trend in payment methods: over 90% of e-commerce transactions in Pakistan were conducted through cash on delivery. This reliance on cash reflects a widespread lack of consumer trust in merchants and online payment systems.
