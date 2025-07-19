Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Spent Over $10 Billion On E-Commerce In 2023, Says ADB Report

Pakistan Spent Over $10 Billion On E-Commerce In 2023, Says ADB Report


2025-07-19 10:10:24
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released its“Pakistan Digital Ecosystem Report” for the year 2023, revealing that Pakistanis indulged in record-high online spending during the year.

According to the report, consumers in Pakistan spent a staggering $10.42 billion on online shopping in 2023.

Out of the total e-commerce expenditure, approximately $5.45 billion was spent on products, while $4.3 billion went toward services. Additionally, Pakistanis spent $590 million on subscription-based digital media platforms.

In product purchases, electronics dominated with a total spend of $3.25 billion. Fashion followed with $1.06 billion, beauty products with $320 million, food items with around $170 million, and medicines with $110 million.

Also Read: Two Brothers, Married Couple Among Five Shot Dead in Peshawar and Mardan

In terms of services, $2.3 billion were spent on airline tickets, $245 million on train tickets, $285 million on car rentals, $690 million on hotel bookings, and $620 million on holiday packages.

The report also highlighted a significant trend in payment methods: over 90% of e-commerce transactions in Pakistan were conducted through cash on delivery. This reliance on cash reflects a widespread lack of consumer trust in merchants and online payment systems.

MENAFN19072025000189011041ID1109821894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search