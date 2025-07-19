403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Signs Landmark Bill Regulating Stablecoins In Major Step Toward Digital Finance Oversight
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Saturday a landmark bill regulating the use and trading of "stablecoins" a type of digital currency backed by stable assets such as the U.S. dollar in a significant move toward formal oversight of the emerging digital finance sector in the United States.
According to Bloomberg News, the newly enacted legislation establishes a preliminary regulatory framework aimed at protecting consumers and setting clear operational standards for stablecoin transactions. The bill received broad bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, reflecting the U.S. administration's push to position the country as the global hub for cryptocurrency innovation.
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two additional bills related to the digital asset space. One of the bills introduces a new market structure for digital currencies, while the other prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Both bills are expected to be forwarded to the Senate for further legislative procedures in the coming days.
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Saturday a landmark bill regulating the use and trading of "stablecoins" a type of digital currency backed by stable assets such as the U.S. dollar in a significant move toward formal oversight of the emerging digital finance sector in the United States.
According to Bloomberg News, the newly enacted legislation establishes a preliminary regulatory framework aimed at protecting consumers and setting clear operational standards for stablecoin transactions. The bill received broad bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, reflecting the U.S. administration's push to position the country as the global hub for cryptocurrency innovation.
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two additional bills related to the digital asset space. One of the bills introduces a new market structure for digital currencies, while the other prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Both bills are expected to be forwarded to the Senate for further legislative procedures in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment