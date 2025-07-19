Trump Signs Landmark Bill Regulating Stablecoins In Major Step Toward Digital Finance Oversight

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Saturday a landmark bill regulating the use and trading of "stablecoins" a type of digital currency backed by stable assets such as the U.S. dollar in a significant move toward formal oversight of the emerging digital finance sector in the United States.According to Bloomberg News, the newly enacted legislation establishes a preliminary regulatory framework aimed at protecting consumers and setting clear operational standards for stablecoin transactions. The bill received broad bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, reflecting the U.S. administration's push to position the country as the global hub for cryptocurrency innovation.On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two additional bills related to the digital asset space. One of the bills introduces a new market structure for digital currencies, while the other prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Both bills are expected to be forwarded to the Senate for further legislative procedures in the coming days.