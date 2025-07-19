Azerbaijani President Touts Media Resilience, Regional Connectivity At Global Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

khankendi, Azerbaijan, July 19 (Petra) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday met with participants of the third Shusha Global Media Forum, held this year under the theme "Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI."Speaking at the forum in the city of Khankendi, Aliyev stressed the urgent need for open dialogue platforms, emphasizing that discussions should go beyond media-specific issues to also cover the broader global agenda.Aliyev said hosting the forum in Shusha carried profound symbolic meaning, reflecting the return of life to the Karabakh region. He highlighted infrastructure developments such as road and rail upgrades, which he said were enhancing the region's commercial role and turning it into a vital geopolitical corridor serving neighboring countries.He outlined the general principles guiding Azerbaijan's relations with regional and global partners, asserting that all nations should maintain not only strong ties with their immediate neighbors but also with their neighbors' neighbors.Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had signed numerous investment agreements in the energy sector and underscored the country's environmentally responsible approach to the global climate agenda.He stated that Azerbaijan does not rely on coal for power generation, instead producing electricity through hydropower and launching solar energy projects. The country, he added, possesses abundant renewable energy resources and has already secured multiple energy investment deals.