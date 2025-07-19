Sunday Marks 74Th Anniversary Of Martyrdom Of Founding King

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – Jordan will commemorate on Sunday the 74th anniversary of the martyrdom of the founding king, His Majesty King Abdullah I ibn Al Hussein, who was martyred on July 20, 1951, as he prepared to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.King Abdullah I played a pivotal pan-Arab role in the early 20th-century Arab liberation movement. He worked tirelessly with political and intellectual leaders across the region to chart a brighter future for the Arab world. Today, His Majesty King Abdullah II continues the legacy of his forefathers by reinforcing the shared values and aspirations of the Arab nation and advancing the democratic principles first established by the founder in 1920.History and free voices in Jordan and the Arab world proudly record the founding king's efforts to defend Jordan's Arab identity and independence from external schemes that also targeted the region's land and heritage.The late King was the first to lay the foundations of democracy in Jordan, advocating early on for political pluralism. During his reign, the Arab Independence Party became the kingdom's first political party. He was known for his deep engagement with writers, poets, and intellectuals, regularly meeting with them to discuss national and regional matters.King Abdullah I was a visionary leader who foresaw the dangers facing the Arab nation. When Arab armies mobilized to support Palestine, the Jordanian Arab Army stood at the forefront, fighting valiantly to defend Jerusalem and preserve its Arab identity. The city's ancient walls were stained with the blood of Jordanian soldiers who gave their lives to protect Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause.