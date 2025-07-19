PSD Chief Honors Retired Generals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah reaffirmed the institution's deep pride in the dedication and loyal service of its personnel, underscoring that the PSD's steady progress across its various units is the result of sustained Royal support and decades of tireless work by its members.Speaking during a ceremony on Saturday to honor retired generals Anwar Tarawneh, Ali Zoubi, and Hatim Abbadi, Maj. Gen. Maaytah said the achievements of PSD reflect a continuous legacy of safeguarding the nation's security and stability, a legacy that remains a proud national heritage and a responsibility carried forward by successive generations.He extended his gratitude to the retired officers for their long-standing commitment and outstanding contributions throughout their service in various PSD units, affirming that retired officers will always be held in high regard and remain an integral part of the PSD's extended family. Their vast expertise continues to be a valued asset to the institution.The honored retirees expressed their appreciation to the PSD leadership and their former colleagues, praising the spirit of camaraderie and professionalism that defined their years of service. They wished continued success to the Directorate in serving the nation and its leadership.