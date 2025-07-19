403
The Lambert Classic Car Collection Will Be Auctioned August 9Th, Online And Live In Hebron, Nebraska
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hebron, NE, USA, July 19, 2025 -- Ask Darlene Lambert how long she was married to her late husband Roger and she'll give a wink and say,“Sixty years, eight days, six hours and five minutes.” The only things they loved as much as each other were family, the family business – Lambriar Kennels and Lambert Vet Supply – and their outstanding lifetime collection of beautiful, rare classic cars.
Now, the Roger and Darlene Lambert Classic Car Collection – 39 automobiles, nearly all of them lovingly restored to their original glory – will come up for bid on Saturday, August 9th, starting at 10am Central Time, online and live at the Stastny Community Center, located at 1350 Dove Road in Hebron. A preview will be held at the venue on Friday, August 9th, from 10-5pm.
“Roger and Darlene's story is a love for each other and family, and to them, the cars were part of the family,” said Yvette VanDerBrink, whose Minnesota-based firm VanDerBrink Auctions is conducting the sale.“We encourage everyone to come to the auction in Nebraska or bid online. The Lamberts, like their dogs, want their cars to go to good homes. We hope to see you there.”
Online bidding is available through
Chevrolets in the auction will include a beautiful 1965 Impala SS 2-door hardtop with a 396 c.i. engine and 4-speed manual transmission; a 1979 Corvette with custom paint and a 350 c.i. V8 engine; a gorgeous 2004 yellow SSR pickup, loaded; a 1966 Corvair Monza convertible; a 2000 Tracker; and a 1959 Belair 4-door sedan.
Classic Fords will be plentiful, to include a 1965 Mustang coupe; a cherry red and frame-off restored 1949 F1 pickup; a 1958 Fairlane 500 Skyliner with a retractable hardtop; a 1957 Country Squire 4-door station wagon; a 1961 Galaxie 2-door hardtop; a 1966 Thunderbird 2-door hardtop; a 1964 Ford Thunderbird convertible; and a 1928 Model A rumble seat coupe.
The Ford Edsel and Lincoln brands will feature a 1959 Edsel convertible; a 1958 Edsel Corsair 4-door hardtop; a 1967 Lincoln Continental convertible; and a 1960 Lincoln Continental 4-door hardtop.
Chrysler/Plymouth/Dodge fans will be treated to a 1962 Chrysler 300H; a 413 Max Wedge V8 with automatic transmission; a 1955 Chrysler Imperial 4-door sedan, a 331 HEMI; a 1949 Chrysler Windsor 4-door sedan; a 1958 Plymouth Savoy 2-door hardtop, a 1960 Plymouth Fury convertible; a 1953 Plymouth Cranbrook convertible; a 1959 Chrysler Imperial 4-door hardtop; and a 1950 Dodge Wayfare 2-door sedan.
Cadillacs will feature a 1991 Allanti roadster; a pink 1959 4-door hardtop Series 6200; a 1959 Fleetwood 4-door hardtop; a 1971 El Dorado convertible; and a 1967 De Ville convertible. Pontiac and Buick will be represented by a 1951 Pontiac 8 4-door sedan and a 1956 Buick Roadmaster 4-door hardtop.
Cars by other auto makers will include a 1950 Studebaker Champion coupe; a 1950 Packard 4-door sedan; a 1975 AMC Pacer project car; a 1968 Volkswagen convertible; a 1959 MG MGA roadster; and a 1960 Jaguar Mark IX.
Darlene and Roger's life began as neighbors. Darelene knew Roger as the young man next door with a DeSoto car he had restored. She was smitten, but their budding relationship was interrupted by the Korean War, as Roger went off to fight but the two kept in touch by writing each other letters. Roger came home with Darlene waiting, and the two got married in 1964.
At first Roger worked for Boeing in Wichita, then they moved back to Mahaska, Kansas, where together they started Lambriar Kennels and Lambert Vet Supply, brokering puppies of various breeds all over the world and building a reputation for excellent service and wonderful dogs. They helped set standards for kennels and various inspection programs and were widely respected in the industry.
To watch a brief YouTube video about the Lamberts and their car collection, click here:
Potential bidder/buyers can come to the preview and either bid online or in person. The pictures and catalog are up and online now and ready for bidding. Get all the details, catalog, and online bidding, end times, and more auctions at Follow VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and more updates.
