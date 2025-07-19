403
Saudi Arabia Lauds Qatar's Mediation In DRC-M23 Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 19 (KUNA) -- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcomed on Saturday, the Declaration of Principles between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Rwanda-backed March 23 (M23) rebel movement, which was signed in Doha.
Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement, the Kingdom's hope that this declaration would constitute a positive step towards improving the humanitarian and economic situation in the DRC, and contribute to regional and international peace and security.
The commended the diplomatic efforts and the constructive role played by the State of Qatar in this regard. (end)
