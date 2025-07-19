403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Welcomes Dop Signed Between Congo, CRA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced on Saturday Kuwait's welcome of the Declaration of Principles (DoP) signed between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congo River Alliance (CRA), March 23 Movement, in Doha.
In a statement, the Ministry commended mediation efforts made by Qatar, saying it is looking forward that the declaration would contribute to boosting peace, security and stability in the DRC.
It renewed Kuwait's supportive position to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to settle disputes.
Meanwhile, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the signing of this declaration is the result of the diplomatic efforts made by Qatar over the past months.
The declaration included mutual commitments of the two sides, along a general framework to pave the way for constructive talks to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.
Talks are set to continue in the coming phase to reach a final and comprehensive deal that reinforces security and stability in the region. (end)
ajr
In a statement, the Ministry commended mediation efforts made by Qatar, saying it is looking forward that the declaration would contribute to boosting peace, security and stability in the DRC.
It renewed Kuwait's supportive position to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to settle disputes.
Meanwhile, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the signing of this declaration is the result of the diplomatic efforts made by Qatar over the past months.
The declaration included mutual commitments of the two sides, along a general framework to pave the way for constructive talks to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.
Talks are set to continue in the coming phase to reach a final and comprehensive deal that reinforces security and stability in the region. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment