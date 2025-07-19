Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes Dop Signed Between Congo, CRA


2025-07-19 10:06:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced on Saturday Kuwait's welcome of the Declaration of Principles (DoP) signed between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congo River Alliance (CRA), March 23 Movement, in Doha.
In a statement, the Ministry commended mediation efforts made by Qatar, saying it is looking forward that the declaration would contribute to boosting peace, security and stability in the DRC.
It renewed Kuwait's supportive position to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to settle disputes.
Meanwhile, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the signing of this declaration is the result of the diplomatic efforts made by Qatar over the past months.
The declaration included mutual commitments of the two sides, along a general framework to pave the way for constructive talks to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.
Talks are set to continue in the coming phase to reach a final and comprehensive deal that reinforces security and stability in the region. (end)
