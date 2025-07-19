Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Frist Deputy PM Attends New Batch Graduation Of Officers


2025-07-19 10:06:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah witnessed on Saturday the graduation of the 32nd batch of officers of Saad Al-Abdullah Academy of Security Sciences totaling 212.
A ceremony was held at retired Maj. Gen. Abdulatif Al-Thuwaini's theater, in the presence of Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Major General Ali Al-Adwani and other senior officers.
In a speech, Sheikh Fahad congratulated these cadets on joining the security institution, lauding their commitment and discipline.
Upon the instructions of the wise political leadership, the Ministry of Interior has been paying much attention to rehabilitate humans and upgrading the efficiency of security cadres, out of its belief that security is achieved by well-trained national personnel able to cope up with challenges, the minister said.
He prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain security and stability to Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah - the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
