403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Man Drives His Car Into Crowd, Injures 30 People In LA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 19 (KUNA) -- Thirty people have been injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd queuing to get into Vermont Hollywood music venue in Los Angeles.
Seven were critically injured and six were in a serious condition after the crash in East Hollywood, the LA Fire Department (LAFD) said.
A line of mostly women were waiting to enter the venue when the car struck at 02:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash as an intentional act because the driver made a U-turn before ramming through the crowd.
Police said that when officers arrived, bystanders had dragged the driver out of his car and were attacking him, adding one assailant had shot the driver. (end)
amm
Seven were critically injured and six were in a serious condition after the crash in East Hollywood, the LA Fire Department (LAFD) said.
A line of mostly women were waiting to enter the venue when the car struck at 02:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash as an intentional act because the driver made a U-turn before ramming through the crowd.
Police said that when officers arrived, bystanders had dragged the driver out of his car and were attacking him, adding one assailant had shot the driver. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment