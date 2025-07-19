Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Man Drives His Car Into Crowd, Injures 30 People In LA


2025-07-19 10:06:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 19 (KUNA) -- Thirty people have been injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd queuing to get into Vermont Hollywood music venue in Los Angeles.
Seven were critically injured and six were in a serious condition after the crash in East Hollywood, the LA Fire Department (LAFD) said.
A line of mostly women were waiting to enter the venue when the car struck at 02:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash as an intentional act because the driver made a U-turn before ramming through the crowd.
Police said that when officers arrived, bystanders had dragged the driver out of his car and were attacking him, adding one assailant had shot the driver. (end)
amm


MENAFN19072025000071011013ID1109821785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search