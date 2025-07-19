The 2025 Belt And Road Journalists Forum Held In Ganzhou, China

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Participants agreed that in light of growing uncertainties in global development, media from all countries should uphold a vision of civilization based on equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness. They called for building a diverse and multidimensional global network for civilizational dialogue and cooperation. With broader perspectives and innovative storytelling, the media are positioned to foster consensus, deepen friendship, and use the power of communication to bridge geographic and cognitive divides while uniting global endeavors.

During the forum, the "International Home of Journalists" volunteer program was launched, and journalists' associations from 11 countries were awarded certificates of "International Home of Journalists". Eight "Media Ambassadors" from China and abroad shared compelling stories based on their reporting experiences, while four guests addressed on "Fresh Insights of Civilizations Dialogue." Ten outstanding works from six countries were selected in "My Marathon" Global micro-video Collection and Exhibition session. Additionally, over 50 articles by foreign journalists were compiled in the forum publication titled First Impressions of Chinese Culture. The Belt and Road Journalists Station was officially established in Jiangxi, providing more opportunities for international reporters to conduct field reporting in China.

Ahead of the forum, the organizers arranged thematic field trips for foreign guests to Nanchang, Fuzhou, Ganzhou, Jiujiang, and Jingdezhen in Jiangxi. Meanwhile, several parallel discussions were held covering topics such as civilizational dialogue and artificial intelligence.

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)