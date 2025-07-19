Arctic Pablo Coin Launches Weekly Myth-Themed Presale Structure With $0.0005 Entry Price And Token Burn Mechanism

LONDON, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), a blockchain-based meme project with a narrative-driven structure, today announced the continuation of its presale journey with the opening of its latest chapter- Icebound Estates -at a presale price of $0.0005 per token . The presale includes weekly location-themed stages, automatic token burn mechanics, and a staking program offering 66% APY designed to reward long-term holders.

The project has already raised over $3 million through its presale , which is divided into 32 themed stages, each associated with a new“mythical location” and progressive token pricing. Unsold tokens at the end of each stage are permanently removed from circulation through an automated smart contract burn.









Weekly Presale Structure with Deflationary Dynamics

Unlike typical presales, Arctic Pablo Coin's system introduces a layered, story-driven format. Every seven days, a new chapter-referred to as a“location”-unlocks at a higher price point. This week's location, Icebound Estates , is priced at $0.0005 . Once a stage concludes, all unsold tokens are sent to a burn address, permanently reducing supply.

“The structure combines predictable price progression with a deflationary design that prioritizes early engagement,” said a spokesperson for Arctic Pablo Coin.“We wanted to create a system that felt more like a journey than a transaction.”

The final listing price has been set at $0.008 , giving early presale participants transparent insight into the initial exchange valuation.

Token Supply and Economics

Arctic Pablo Coin features a total token supply of 221.2 billion APC , with a fixed allocation for presale, liquidity, staking, and community incentives. To maintain a sustainable token economy, the project employs a triad of mechanisms:



Location-Based Pricing: Weekly price increases provide a structured timeline for prospective buyers.

Token Burns: Unsold tokens from each stage are permanently removed from the supply. Staking Rewards: Holders can stake APC tokens to earn a 66% annual percentage yield (APY), with a two-month vesting period post-launch.



These mechanisms aim to balance supply and demand while encouraging long-term community involvement.

Community and Governance Structure

The project is powered by an engaged community, and governance plans are under development for post-launch rollout. Community decisions around liquidity, staking parameters, and further ecosystem development will be proposed via a snapshot-based voting system.

Arctic Pablo Coin Staking Program Opens in August

As part of its roadmap, Arctic Pablo Coin has confirmed that its staking program will go live two weeks after the token's official listing . Early stakers will be eligible to earn 66% APY , with a mandatory two-month vesting period to minimize post-launch volatility.

Staking will be accessible through the official Arctic Pablo Coin dApp, where users can also track rewards, manage vesting, and participate in governance votes upon activation of DAO functionality.









$0.0005 Presale Entry Now Open

Investors can currently acquire Arctic Pablo Coin at $0.0005 through the official presale portal. The project accepts ETH, USDT, and BNB for presale purchases. The current chapter, Icebound Estates , will remain open until July 25, 2025, or until the stage allocation is sold out.

“Each new chapter represents a limited-time opportunity,” said the project's community moderator.“Once this location closes, tokens will be burned, and we move to the next price tier.”

As the project progresses through its weekly presale chapters, investors are encouraged to join early to access lower price points and maximize staking yield potential.

Roadmap Highlights

The Arctic Pablo Coin roadmap includes the following key milestones:



Presale Completion: Expected by early Q4 2025

Token Listing: Planned for Q4 2025 with an initial price of $0.008

Staking Launch: Two weeks post-listing

DAO Activation: Scheduled for Q1 2026 Ecosystem Expansion: Includes gamified features tied to each“location,” NFT collectibles, and additional DeFi utilities



A full roadmap is available on the Arctic Pablo Coin website.

Project Transparency and Security

Arctic Pablo Coin is built on the BNB Smart Chain and has undergone an internal security audit of its token contract and burn logic. Plans are underway for a public third-party smart contract audit before listing.

For additional transparency, the project publishes weekly presale and burn reports on its official blog and Telegram community.

About Arctic Pablo Coin

Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) is a narrative-focused meme coin project that combines deflationary tokenomics with a story-driven presale system. Each stage in its presale cycle introduces a new themed“location” with an increasing price and token burn structure, offering a unique journey-like approach to community engagement and early investment.

Official Links:

Website:

Telegram:

Twitter:









Contact:

Arctic Pablo

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Arctic Pablo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at