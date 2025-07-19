With The Support Of The GENIUS Act, RICH Miner Launches XRP Mining Service To Achieve Zero-Threshold Passive Value-Added
|Contract Type
|Contract Price
|Contract duration
|Daily income
|Total revenue
|Daily Sign-in Rewards
|$15
|1
|$0.6
|$15+$0.6
|New User Experience Contract
|$100
|2
|$3
|$100.00 + $6
|Canaan Avalon A15XP
|$600
|8
|$7.20
|$500.00 + $57.60
|Bitdeer SealMiner A2
|$1,300
|13
|$17.30
|$1300.00 + $221.39
|Bitmain Antminer L7
|$3,000
|17
|$42.30
|$3000.00 + $719.10
|Bitmain Antminer S21 Immersion
|$5,600
|24
|$84.00
|$5600.00 + $2016.00
|Bitmain Antminer L9
|$12,000
|32
|$204.00
|$12000.00 + $6528.00
Click here to view the completed contract
Step 4: Start mining and receive income;
After successfully purchasing computing power, the system will automatically start the BTC mining service for you, and the daily income will be automatically distributed to your personal account, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.
4. Strategic upgrade for XRP holders:
XRP has always been regarded as a highly efficient payment asset, but long-term holders can only "wait for the price to rise". The XRP mining service provided by RICH Miner brings a new way for holders to actively create value. By converting XRP into computing power, it not only expands the asset usage scenarios, but also allows each XRP to generate real daily income for you.
Conclusion:
The implementation of the GENIUS Act marks that digital asset mining has entered a legal, compliant and transparent development stage. RICH Miner seizes policy opportunities and launches innovative mining services based on XRP, so that every holder can easily participate, rest assured of income and flexibly exit.
No longer just holding, but also creating value!
Choose RICH Miner to start your XRP mining journey and truly realize a new model of zero threshold, zero operation and maintenance, and passive value-added.
✅ Official website link:
APP download: supports iOS / Android
Customer service email: ...
Join now to receive newbie rewards and experience the new era of compliant mining under the policy support!
Attachment
-
RICH Miner
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment