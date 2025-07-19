AI Certs® Launches AI+ Security Level 3TM To Equip Cyber Pros For Intelligent Threat Defense

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the arms race between cyber attackers and defenders accelerates into the era of artificial intelligence (AI), AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-based certifications in artificial intelligence , has officially launched its most advanced security credential yet-AI+ Security Level 3TM. Designed for seasoned cybersecurity professionals, this certification provides advanced training in AI and machine learning applications. It also focuses on cutting-edge threat defense, secure system engineering, and predictive risk mitigation.Building on foundational knowledge acquired in AI+ Security Levels 1TM and 2TM, this 12-module, exam-based certification goes beyond theory to equip learners with hands-on expertise in AI-driven cybersecurity. The course covers advanced topics such as adversarial AI, deep learning, and AI-enhanced identity and access management. Learners also gain the skills needed to defend against evolving threats across networks, endpoints, cloud infrastructure, and IoT ecosystems.Candidates enrolling in AI Security Level 3 are expected to have advanced Python programming skills, a strong grasp of machine learning frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch, and solid experience in cybersecurity operations. The course explores key domains such as AI for container and blockchain security, physical and IoT security, and AI-integrated zero-trust architectures. It culminates in a capstone project, where candidates apply their knowledge to engineer full-scale AI security solutions tailored to real-world challenges.AI+ Security Level 3TM is performance-based, with no mandatory prerequisites. Candidates are evaluated through a 90-minute examination comprising 50 multiple-choice questions, with a minimum passing score of 70%. Recertification is required annually, with a three-month prior notification and a streamlined renewal process.Learners will gain hands-on exposure to tools currently leading the cybersecurity industry, including Splunk User Behavior Analytics (UBA), Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Azure AD Conditional Access, and the Adversarial Robustness Toolbox (ART). These tools are integrated throughout the curriculum to mirror real-world application and relevance.Core objectives of the course include applying deep learning to cyber defense, integrating AI into cloud and container security frameworks, enhancing identity management through intelligent automation, and deploying AI for IoT and physical system protection. The curriculum is laser-focused on operational excellence, predictive intelligence, and AI-powered mitigation strategies in dynamic threat environments.Career opportunities post-certification are both lucrative and rapidly expanding. While traditional cybersecurity roles offer median salaries around $59,000, those equipped with AI security skills command figures as high as $134,000-a remarkable 126% salary uplift. High-growth roles include AI Security Engineers, Threat Intelligence Architects, Deep Learning Security Specialists, and Zero Trust Strategists.The timing of this certification could not be more urgent. According to recent industry studies, 84% of cybersecurity professionals report that AI significantly enhances their ability to respond to modern threats. With the global AI security market expected to exceed $133 billion by 2030, demand for AI-literate security professionals is surging.As the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex and AI-enabled, AI CERTsremains at the forefront, preparing professionals not just for today's challenges-but for tomorrow's intelligent battlefield. For enrollment and further details on the AI+ Security Level 3TM certification, visit or contact ....About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit .For Media Queries: Email: ...

Chintan Dave

AI CERTs

+ 1646-429-0343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.