Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Blast in Los Angeles Claims Three Lives

2025-07-19 03:31:10
(MENAFN) A minimum of three individuals lost their lives on Friday due to a detonation at the Biscailuz Training Facility, operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed.

"I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli (US Attorney Bill Essayli) about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles," Bondi said on X, noting that officials are still examining the cause of the explosion.

She also mentioned that personnel from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are present at the location to assist with the inquiry.

According to a news outlet, the blast occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. local time (1430GMT). A source informed the outlet that the explosion happened while a bomb squad was relocating explosive materials.

The center houses the Sheriff’s specialized enforcement unit.

