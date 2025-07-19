403
Zelenskyy Appoints New Head of Security Council
(MENAFN) Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Friday that he has selected former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to lead Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
In a message posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy stated that Umerov has been assigned to maintain collaboration with allies on weapons arrangements and to accelerate groundwork for the third phase of peace discussions with Russia, set to take place in Istanbul.
"We must fully implement every agreement with our partners on the supply of weapons, as well as new special agreements on the creation of joint production facilities and the construction of factories on the territory of partners," he declared.
A secondary focus, Zelenskyy emphasized, is to evaluate how well the council’s resolutions are being followed, hasten any delayed actions, and greatly boost the country's framework for technological advancement.
"The third is to activate the negotiation track. The agreements of the second meeting in Istanbul are currently being implemented. More dynamics are needed in this process," he remarked.
On Thursday, Ukraine’s legislative body approved Yulia Svyrydenko’s nomination as prime minister, along with her new administration, marking the most substantial Cabinet overhaul since the conflict began in February 2022.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha retained his role, while Denys Shmyhal, who preceded Svyrydenko, was named defense minister.
