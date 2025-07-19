Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bedouin-Druze Conflict Escalates in Syria

2025-07-19 03:18:28
(MENAFN) No fewer than 321 individuals have lost their lives and upwards of 436 others have sustained wounds during violent confrontations between Bedouin tribal units and armed Druze militias in Syria’s southern Suwayda province, according to a Syrian human rights organization.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights reported in a declaration on Friday that the fatalities — among them six minors and nine females — have occurred since Sunday.

Hostilities persist in the western and northern regions of the province, involving Bedouin tribal groups and armed local Druze factions.

The conflict initially erupted on Sunday as minor firefights between the two parties, leading Syrian government forces to step in.

Subsequently, dozens of regime soldiers were killed in counterattacks carried out by armed Druze elements.

Following the flare-up between regime troops and Druze forces, a temporary truce was arranged but quickly disintegrated.

Israel, citing the justification of "protecting Druze communities," escalated its military operations across Syria.

It conducted aerial bombardments in four provinces, including strikes targeting the General Staff headquarters and the presidential palace in Damascus on Wednesday.

